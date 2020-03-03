CIBC Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$19.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A traded up C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.33. 483,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$12.56 and a one year high of C$21.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.34.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

