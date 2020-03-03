Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Increased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $42.52. 40,004,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,558,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.