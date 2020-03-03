Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $38.61. 28,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

