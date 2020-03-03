Comparing TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Cincinnati Bell (OTCMKTS:CBB)

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TELIA Co A B/ADR and Cincinnati Bell.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cincinnati Bell 1 4 0 0 1.80

Cincinnati Bell has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.44%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 5.46% 7.96% 3.02% Cincinnati Bell -4.33% N/A -1.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Cincinnati Bell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.62 billion 1.77 $365.90 million $0.50 16.26 Cincinnati Bell $1.54 billion 0.49 -$66.60 million ($1.13) -13.17

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELIA Co A B/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELIA Co A B/ADR beats Cincinnati Bell on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

