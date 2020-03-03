Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

TSE:CMG traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,342. The company has a market cap of $559.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.38. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.44, for a total transaction of C$84,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 750,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,331,723.55. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$42,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,245,104.52.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

