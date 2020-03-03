Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CORT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. 3,081,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

