Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CW traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.87. The stock had a trading volume of 435,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.96 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.89.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

