Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CUTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.
NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 117,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,105. Cutera has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.
