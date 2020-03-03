Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 117,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,105. Cutera has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 48,184.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 1,047,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 132,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

