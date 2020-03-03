Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,882 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,904.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. 1,172,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.36. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $95,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $223,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,815 shares of company stock valued at $40,727,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.