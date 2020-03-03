Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.76.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,245,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,348. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

