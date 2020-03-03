Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $95.61. 5,056,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,274. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

