DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.83

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 2419382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.
DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.
The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $104,804,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 96,407 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $8,930,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).
