DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.83

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 2419382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $104,804,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 96,407 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $8,930,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

