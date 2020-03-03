Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. 1,727,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,548. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,559,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 214,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,652 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,685,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 433,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

