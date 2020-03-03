Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.
Shares of DVAX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. 1,727,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,548. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.
