F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 63,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,588. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens cut their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

