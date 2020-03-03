First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 41.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $13.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,194. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.50 and a fifty-two week high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.73. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

