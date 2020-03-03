Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $4.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,235. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

