Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 128.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.73. 31,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,839. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 in the last ninety days. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

