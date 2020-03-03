Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,093. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

