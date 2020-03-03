Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Greif were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Greif by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Greif by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Greif by 92.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Greif by 43.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. 385,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

