Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Hansen Technologies stock traded up A$0.31 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$3.49 ($2.48). The company had a trading volume of 536,758 shares. The firm has a market cap of $690.93 million and a PE ratio of 32.31. Hansen Technologies has a one year low of A$2.85 ($2.02) and a one year high of A$4.29 ($3.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.58.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Ltd develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing software for the utilities, energy, pay-TV, and telecommunications sectors. It operates through Billing and Other segments. The Billing segment sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

