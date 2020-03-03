Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HFBL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.76. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $61.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

