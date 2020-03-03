ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $5.54 on Friday, reaching $81.52. 309,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,075. ICF International has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $95.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

