Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,087. The company has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.38. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

