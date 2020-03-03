Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after acquiring an additional 183,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 73,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ stock traded up $10.62 on Monday, hitting $216.42. 111,964,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,316,715. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.27 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.10 and a 200-day moving average of $204.16.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

