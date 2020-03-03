IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. IONChain has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $167,999.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $251.86 or 0.02843886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00135696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.