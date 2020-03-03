iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,349,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 295,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,742,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,737 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 3,614,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after purchasing an additional 722,109 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,474,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,385,000 after purchasing an additional 894,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,428,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,413,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

