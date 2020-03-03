iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,443 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $55.39. 5,329,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,047. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

