iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 182.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,982,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.38. 3,244,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,478. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average of $172.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.66 and a 12-month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

