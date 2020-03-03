iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 408,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 343,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.37. 1,297,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,211. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.47 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.