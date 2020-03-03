iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

