iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $4.56 on Monday, hitting $151.08. 214,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.99 and a one year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

