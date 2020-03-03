iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.73 and a 1-year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.