John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

JBSS traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. 100,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,549. The firm has a market cap of $801.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

