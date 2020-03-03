Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 3,575.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,575.71 ($47.04).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Johnson Matthey to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Also, insider John Walker bought 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, with a total value of £404.85 ($532.56). Insiders have bought 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418 in the last ninety days.

LON JMAT traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,501 ($32.90). The stock had a trading volume of 719,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,562 ($33.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,699.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,918.42.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

