Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 341.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,177 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Juniper Networks by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Juniper Networks by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,084,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 16.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after buying an additional 205,794 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Juniper Networks by 37.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. 5,373,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.