K12 (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 1,186,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. K12 has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $814.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that K12 will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in K12 by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

