Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 100,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,985. The company has a market cap of $258.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.32. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Kamada had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. Analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

