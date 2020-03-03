Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.95.

KEY stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 415,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,289. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.15. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$29.66 and a 1-year high of C$36.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

