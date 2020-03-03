Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.37.

KEYS stock traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $94.23. 180,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,717.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,581 shares of company stock worth $4,316,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

