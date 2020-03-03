Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,569,000 after buying an additional 396,325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,230,000 after buying an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 287,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

KHC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 11,009,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,054,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

