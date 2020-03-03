Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 561.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.69.

NYSE LH traded up $12.27 on Monday, hitting $187.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,206. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

