Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 1,510.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,248 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 156,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Laredo Petroleum stock remained flat at $$0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,062,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

