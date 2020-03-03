LCI Industries (LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on March 20th

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

LCII opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $73.34 and a 52-week high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

