Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. Livongo Health updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 155,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,555. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $45.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVGO. ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.