Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Holdings Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 300.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,956 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 19,936,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,853,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

