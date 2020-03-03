Magna International Inc. (MG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.929 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TSE:MG traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 914,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.62. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$57.34 and a twelve month high of C$76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total value of C$8,531,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,057,643.75. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.80, for a total value of C$1,055,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,694,675. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,000 shares of company stock worth $10,681,146.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

