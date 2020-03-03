Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives $7.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 3,180,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,077. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $629.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,682,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,615 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,314 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,110,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 550,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

