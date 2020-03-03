Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913,262 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $301,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,564,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,390,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,314.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.