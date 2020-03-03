Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 9 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $70.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,953.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,739,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,583. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,986.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,834.39. The firm has a market cap of $972.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

