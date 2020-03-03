Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

NYSE:DFS traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,893. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

